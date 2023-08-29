Transfer: Arsenal holds talk with Napoli to sign Osimhen in 2024

Arsenal have reportedly held talks with Super Eagles and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen over a deal to bring him to the Emirates in 2024.

FootballTransfers, in an exclusive report, on Tuesday that initial talks were held over signing the 24-year-old last week.

“We are informed that Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar contacted the owner of the Serie A club, Aurelio De Laurentiis, to ask about the availability of the player, having been given encouragement by the 24-year-old’s agent, Roberto Calenda.” the report said.

The Gunners wanted to sign a ‘world-class’ number 9 after missing out on the EPL title last season to Manchester City despite topping the table for most of the campaign.

The report also stated that Osimhen is not willing to extend his contract which will expire in 2025 ith the Serie A winners.

Osimhen was instrumental to Napoli’s title success last season as they gifted the Serie A for the first time in 33 years scoring 26 goals in 32 appearances to also win the Serie A golden boot.

On Sunday, Osimhen scored the opening goal in his side’s 2-0 win over Sassuolo, his 100th professional goal of his career.