Transfer: Altay Bayindir set for Man Utd move after undergoing medical

Fenerbahce goalkeeper, Altay Bayindir has completed his medicals ahead of a possible move to Manchester United this summer.

Though having snapped up Andre Onana from Inter in a £47.2m deal, United are keen on bringing in a solid back-up for the position.

Erik ten Hag’s side allowed David de Gea leave Old Trafford on a free transfer earlier this summer with Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton currently the back-up options for Onana.

Banyidir is touted to leave Fenerbache this summer with Premier League side Crystal Palace his most likely destination after he previous links to Nottingham Forest.

But according to The Athletic, Man United have done a ‘pre-medical’ on Bayindir in Greece ahead of a potential €5million move.

Banyidir has five caps for Turkey’s national team and has made 145 appearances for Fenerbahce since arriving at the club in 2019