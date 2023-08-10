Tragedy: Motorist crushes family of 6 in Imo

FRSC-operatives

By Chinonso Alozie

A motorist has crushed a family of six along the maternity junction near Federal Polytechnic Nekede in Owerri, Imo State.

An eyewitness who narrated the story claimed that the driver of the vehicle was at “high speed and suddenly veered off his lane and clamped on the family of six on two motorcycles.”

At the time of filing this report, the accident was said to have involved the father, mother and three sons, and a maid.

A close relative to the family of six who introduced himself as Prince Makor, narrated what he knows about the victim and how the incident happened; “Arthur as I fondly call the victim was living in the same house with me at Wetheral Road till this last Sunday he was crushed with his family. He has only one hand and was about to represent the country in the Disabled Badminton competition in the USA on the 14th of August 2023. He runs a restaurant at Polytechnic School Nekede junction.

“Come to think of it, the young guy that killed Arthur, popularly known as one arm General with his family is not even the owner of the RX 3:30. The vehicle was handed over to him by the owner to rush and withdraw money they will use and pay the woman they were buying drinks from at Holy Family junction Poly Nekede. He then zoomed off to the ATM that is inside Master’s Energy fuel station Aba Road Owerri.

“On his way coming back with heavy speed, he lost control of the stirring at Maternity junction Polynek and ended up knocking down a Hausa guy and the entire family of Arthur’s face to face.”

“Arthur and his family were on their way going to town at 11:05 pm whereas the suspect was heading to Polynek. He left his right lane and rammed into Arthur and his family. Arthur was carrying his wife and his last born(daughter) of one year & 2months on his red Windy Machine, whereas another motorcycle was carrying his maid and two boys of about 7&5years. He died on the spot with his first child whereas the wife, the byke man, and the second child died at FMC Owerri.

“His last born that is a girl survived unhurt whereas the maid broke her right leg with a deep injury on her head. A family of 6 is now left with just the little girl. Another man that was running with them on the same lane was equally knocked down with his wife and kid by this same car borrower and am hearing this night that those equally died today, though not certified,” he said.