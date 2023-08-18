Traditional worshipers celebrate as Makinde declares public holiday for Isese Day

Governor Seyi Makinde

…commends gov’s penchant for religious harmony

By Adeola Badru

Members of Traditional Religion Worshippers Association (TRWA), Oyo State, have commended Governor Seyi Makinde over what they termed as his penchant for religious harmony and support for religious freedom.

This was as the administration, through the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, announced on Friday that every August 20 will be dedicated to the celebration of Isese Festival while, Monday, August 21 was declared as holiday for workers in the state.

In a press statement made available to newsmen at Ibadan and signed by the Secretary of Heads of Traditional Religion in Oyo State, Mogaji Fakayode Fatunde; Araba of Ibadan, Chief Ifalere Odegbola and Aare Isese Foundation, Baale Omikunmi Egbelade respectively, the body saluted the strong will of the governor to institute sense of equality among religions and adherents in the state.

They called on traditional religious believers to see the Isese Day celebration as an avenue to get closer to their creator and pray for humanity, Nigeria, Oyo State and their different households to prosper.

They said: “Although it came late, but we are today happy that this Governor that has always keep to his promises since he got to office, eventually did us this honour of setting aside a special day to celebrate Isese Day in our dear state, we are grateful.”

“We have not forgotten that past administrations did not give us this honor despite our appeals.”

“Today, Governor Seyi Makinde has broken another record by placing his name on history that he took this giant leap by stamping the administration’s authority on equality of all religions for the sake of better people and humanity as a whole.”

“We use this opportunity to appreciate Edumare, the creator of heaven and heart for making us witness this day and those who have done one or two things to make this possible.”

“While appreciating the Governor, the organization also gave kudos to the ministry of culture and the State House of Assembly for also nudging the State’s Chief Executive into action on the holiday.”

Isese Day Festival is celebrated across the globe by traditional religion adherents and the day is always set aside for prayers, offering of sacrifices and festivities.