Traditional rulers to get monthly allowance to administer domains

•As Edo Govt implements 1979 law on council administration

…Oba of Benin remains permanent chair of Edo State Traditional Council of Obas, Chiefs

The Edo State Government Executive Council has approved the implementation of a 1979 Law on local council administration, which translates to a new regime where all traditional rulers in the 18 local government areas of the state will receive monthly allowances to administer their domains.

In a statement, Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Esq. said the decision was reached at the Executive Council meeting, held at the Government House, Benin City.

Ogie noted, “The Council resolved that there would be a traditional council in each local government area across the state’s 18 local councils. In the law, the Oba of Benin remains the permanent chairman of the Edo State Traditional Council of Obas and Chiefs and also the permanent chairman of the Benin Traditional Council. The Benin Traditional Council is the umbrella body of Edo South Traditional Council.

“The allowance will enable the traditional rulers in the 18 LGAs to perform their statutory roles, such as ensuring social cohesion and peace, traditional vigilance and harmonious living across various communities.”

According to him, “The Edo EXCO re-emphasised that the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, remains the permanent chairman of the Edo State Traditional Council of Obas and Chiefs as well as permanent chairman of the umbrella council in Edo South Senatorial District. The budget and funding of the Benin Traditional Council will be completely independent of the financing which goes to all other traditional council of the various local government areas in the State.

“The Executive Council noted that with the development, the various traditional rulers across the local government areas will now be able to optimally perform their roles within their domains, working with other relevant stakeholders to maintain peace and order and accelerate grassroots development.”

He added, “The new structure will also help to deepen governance in the grassroots, enable government connect more with the people, get feedback on their needs and also identify and support the poorest of the poor in local and hard-to-reach communities across the State.”