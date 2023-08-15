Traders accuse police, developer of using IGP wife’s name to demolish complex

By Esther Onyegbula & Alex Habila, LAGOS

Traders at the popular Police Officers Wives Association, POWA, shopping complex, in Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos, have raised the alarm over plans by a group of persons parading themselves as policemen assigned by the wife of the Inspector-General of Police, Mrs. Elizabeth Egbetokun, to demolish their complex.

A senior police officer was alleged to have connived with a property developer to displace thousands of traders in the complex on the directive of Mrs Egbetokun.

Lamenting the implication of the proposed demolition on their business and families’ well-being, the traders called on Mrs Egbetokun, who is the POWA president, to intervene and disallow the impostors from carrying out thier sinister motive.

Speaking with Vanguard, leader of the traders, who simply gave his name as Anayo, said this was not the first time such a demolition threat had come up.

He said: “We are appealing to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun to use his good office to fish out those behind the illegality. If we are thrown out of the complex in this harsh economic period, what do they expect us to start from?

“We are appealing to him to help us. We are law-abiding traders trying to eke out a living. If we are pushed out of the market, thousands of us will lose our means of livelihood and those who depend on us will also suffer. Please help us, sir.”

Another source, who didn’t want his name in print said: “Some people came under the guise of being sent by the IGP’s wife to demolish the complex.

“We are patriotic Nigerians. We pay our taxes and we also pay our rent regularly. We were told the IGP’s wife gave them two months to finish their work and leave the complex.”

The source added that, a similar incident occurred exactly four years ago, “when a group of persons came and claimed the then IGP’s wife sent them to demolish the complex, which turned out be lie.

“In order to perfect their act, they brought someone who claimed to be an official of the Lagos State Ministry of Works to measure the whole complex on July 30, 2023, when nobody was around. Our investigation showed that they were fake.”

“We deserve a fair treatment because 20 years ago, the complex was a bush and we transformed it to what it is today. We believe it is not possible to carry out such demolition without the knowledge of the head of POWA, which is the wife of the IGP. That is why we are appealing to her to come to our help, as a mother,” the source added.