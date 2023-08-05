Trademore Estate flood victims receive succour

The victims of the June 23, 2023, devastating flood at Trademore Estate in Lugbe, Abuja, have received relief materials including food items from YALI Network.

During the brief event, YALI Network Abuja Coordinator, Moyosoluwa Oladayo expressed heartfelt sympathy for the victims over the unfortunate incident saying the objective of the initiative was to put practical measures in place to prevent future occurrence.

Oladayo explained that the event was organised in collaboration with other partners to commemorate Nelson Mandela International Day 2023 noting that “now, more than ever, humanity needs to confront climate change, persistent and increasing levels of poverty, as well as inequality”.

She commended the effort of the Estate management in addressing the issues of flooding, stressing that “we can have a sustainable society when people are actively involved in tacking their immediate environmental challenges and societal issues as the residents of Trademore Estate have shown amid this flood crisis”.

She sympathised with the residents of Trademore Estate especially those who were largely affected by the flood saying that the group’s intervention “is to let them know that the YALI Network identifies with them as our fellow citizens and shows our solidarity with them by extending our act of kindness to them”.

It will be recalled that more than 57 households were displaced as three schools and a police station were directly affected by the flood which was caused by increased level of water, lack of proper drainage system and construction of buildings along the waterways. Lives and property were lost as a result of the incident.

Emphasising community engagement and the significance of grassroots advocacy as well as empowerment in building resilience against environmental challenges, The Lablek Community Water Service Director Mr. Obasi John said: “The event underscored the urgent need for implementing sustainable solutions to combat climate change and the recurring threat of rising floodwaters in vulnerable communities in Nigeria.”

The Chairman of Trademoore Estate, Dr Adewale Adenaike, who spoke on behalf of the residents appealed to all the government agencies and the upper legislative arm of the government to look into the recommendations made by the technical committee that was set-up after discovering the source of the flood.

