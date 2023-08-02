Trade only with countries that accept naira, Falana warns FG

Femi Falana

Ayobami Okerinde

Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, has urged the federal government not to follow the dictates of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying it should trade with countries that accept naira as exchange rate.

He also admonished President Bola Tinubu’s administration to enforce the Central Bank Act and take charge of the country’s economy.

Falana disclosed this while speaking with pressmen at the NLC protest in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said, “The FG should allow our country to control its economy and not hand over the economy to the IMF and World Bank.”

He also spoke against the practice of paying for services in the country with the dollar rather than the naira.

“There can be no basis to allow some landlords to collect dollars in Nigeria as rent. There can be no basis to collect school fees in Nigeria in dollars.

“There can be no justification for paying for certain services in dollars in our country.”

He further challenged the FG to join the BRICS and only trade with countries ready to accept the naira as a medium of exchange.

“We are challenging the government to trade with countries that are prepared to accept the naira as a medium of exchange.

“There’s a new international economic order [BRICS], and Nigeria must be part of that structure to challenge the dollar.”