Tottenham reject Bayern Munich’s £100 million bid for Harry Kane

By Enitan Abdultawab

Tottenham Hotspur have once again turned down a £100 million proposal tabled for Harry Kane. This is the latest and fourth rejection after a supposedly £86 million offer was rejected last week.

According to journalist David Orstein, Bayern’s latest offer is £25 million lower than Tottenham’s valuation for their captain.

The 30-year-old’s current six-year deal at the club is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Recall that the Bundesliga Champions had slated last Friday as the deadline for any further discussion for the English international.

Harry Kane received a standing ovation from Tottenham fans after scoring four goals in the club’s 5-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in a friendly game on Sunday.

After the game, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou urged Kane and the club to find a resolution ahead of their Premier League opener against Brentford on August 13.

“We can’t wait (around) for a decision either way to get going. We don’t have the time or the luxury to do that. I’m working with what’s in front of me. You saw today that Harry certainly is invested in what we’re doing and we’ll keep on doing that unless something changes.” he told The Athletic.

Tottenham Hotspur will face Barcelona next in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Tuesday.