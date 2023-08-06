Torrid week of sour love: Stella Damasus, Toyin Lawani’s marriages in shambles

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fans and followers were shocked on Monday when a wedding video of Nollywood producer/gospel musician and husband of star actress, Stella Damasus, Daniel Ademinokan, surfaced online. He reportedly got married to a certain lady called Tope in Houston Texas. It was also on his birthday.

This is Daniel’s third marriage as he walked out on Nollywood actresses, Doris Simeon and Stella

In the same vein, Nigerian photographer Segun Adebayo, popularly known as Segun Wealth, sent out a message that all is not well between and his wife, fashion designer and serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani of Tiannah Empire

Segun Wealth, in a post on his Instagram page on Sunday, expressed his pain, saying, “Love is pain. I mean, love is a scam.”

He asserted that he had to put on his best smiles in order to maintain a flawless relationship while his heart was ruined.

He, however, added that if he doesn’t tell the public what he is going through right now, the weight won’t be removed.

He wrote, “Love is pain. I mean love is a scam.

‘Its just so sad how I try to be big behind my skin every single time for love sake. How much I hear the sound of my blood rushing and I try to calm my emotions.

“Giving my best for love to work, How I put up a smile in public for a perfect relationship. But how long do I really want to do this?.

He had since deleted all the romantic pictures of himself and his wife from his Instagram page.