Toolz, Sir Steve Omojafor, Ayo Animashaun, others gather to celebrate X3M Ideas’ historic win

By Ayo Onikoyi

A star-studded gala event took center stage in Lagos last Sunday as notable individuals from the entertainment, media, and business industries gathered to celebrate X3M Ideas’ groundbreaking triumph at the Cannes Lions festival.

X3M Ideas, the esteemed creative advertising agency, achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first agency from Nigeria and West Africa to clinch the prestigious Cannes Lion award in the festival’s 70-year history.

The exclusive event, held on July 30, 2023, and was graced by the presence of distinguished personalities, including Toolz, Steve Omojafor Gbemi OO, Ife Ayeni, Eze Beam, Iqou Ukoh – founder 1Q platter, Tolu Daramola and many others. The presence of these luminaries added glamour and excitement to the celebration of X3M Ideas’ historic win.

“Tonight is not only about celebrating our victory; it’s about acknowledging the incredible talent and creativity that exists within Nigeria and West Africa,” remarked Steve Babaeko, the GCEO and CCO of X3M Ideas. “We are honored to have such distinguished individuals here tonight, celebrating with us and supporting the growth of the creative industry in our region.”