Tony Elumelu’s Transcorp acquires 60% stake in Abuja DisCo

In a strategic move, that further consolidates Transcorp’s position within the Nigerian power sector, Transnational Corporation (Transcorp Plc), Transcorp has acquired a 60 percent interest in Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, one of Nigeria’s 11 electricity distribution companies, DisCos.

Serial entrepreneur and proponent of Africapitalism, Mr. Tony Elumelu is the Group Chairman of Transcorp. Elumelu is also the Group Chairman of UBA Plc and Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation.

With the acquisition which is in line with Transcorp Group’s commitment to improving lives and transforming societies, the Board of AEDC has appointed the Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Power Limited, Christopher Ezeafulukwe, as the new Managing Director/CEO of AEDC.

Ezeafulukwe is expected to deepen investment targeted at improving the supply of electricity to households, businesses and government institutions in the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa States.

Prior to his appointment as the MD/CEO of AEDC, Ezeafulukwe was the MD/CEO of Transcorp Power Ltd, Ughelli, a 972-MW thermal plant.

Under his leadership, Transcorp Power Limited has consistently led the Nigerian power sector, being the first successor power company from the 2013 power privatization program, to be discharged from post-privatization monitoring by the National Council on Privatization, having surpassed the expectations of the Council.

However, in December 2021, the United Bank of Africa (UBA) took over AEDC over the inability of its major stakeholder, Kann Consortium, to service the $122 million debt owed to the bank.

Kann Consortium secured a loan from UBA to acquire AEDC in 2013, thus controlling a 60 percent stake in AEDC.

In April 2023, the bank’s plan to sell AEDC to recover the $122 million debt was approved by the National Council on Privatisation, a development which culminated in the emergence of the Transcorp-led Consortium, as the new strategic investor in AEDC.

The news was received with great excitement by investors and the market, noting Transcorp Group’s track record in value creation, business transformation, and sound corporate governance practices.

The Ughelli Power plant, which Transcorp Group acquired during the privatisation of the power sector in 2013, demonstrates the Group’s transformative prowess.

The plant’s available capacity, which stood at 160 megawatts, MW on acquisition, increased by 227 percent to 680.83MW in four years, surpassing the Bureau of Public Enterprise’s, BPE, five-year target of 670MW.

In a notice published on the Nigerian Exchange(NGx) today, Transcorp noted that, “With Ezeafulukwe’s proven capabilities and extensive experience, he will play a pivotal role in rejuvenating AEDC, the supplier of power to the nation’s capital.

“Transcorp Group’s commitment to improving lives and transforming societies remains resolute,” The company noted.

The Group’s subsidiaries, including Transafam Power Limited and Transcorp Hotels Plc, owners of Transcorp Hilton Abuja have demonstrated continued value creation and a dedication to creating both economic and social wealth.

Transcorp Group has a combined market capitalization exceeding N540 billion.