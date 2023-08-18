Tinubu’s private sector-driven policies will revive Nigeria’s economy – Industrialist

By Jacob Ajom

An industrialist and Chairman Jackson Devo’s FZE, Chief Sunny Jackson Udoh has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his efforts at reviving the country’s manufacturing sector which had been in a state of comatose in recent years.

Speaking in an interactive session with journalists in Calabar during the week, Chief Jackson Udoh said any effort at strengthening the private sector, especially as epitomized by the present interest shown by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration should be commended.

Said he, “any country that does not pay attention to the development of its private sector, which includes the small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) and the major manufacturing industries, cannot create the required and much-desired employment for its citizens. “

Chief Jackson Udoh, whose company manufactures Crown Carpets said he was particularly happy with the President because he was putting to action the promises he made during electioneering campaigns. “The word ‘production’ was like a mantra during the last general election campaigns. That is why I commend the President’s private sector-driven policies which are aimed at stimulating the industrial sector. This will, in turn, create job opportunities for our youths.”

The industrialist noted that President Tinubu’s approach was a marked departure from the recent past when most industries collapsed as some business concerns took the extreme option of leaving the country because of the unfriendly economic environment. “That crippled the Nigerian manufacturing sector which has made Nigeria a dumping ground for sub-standard foreign goods.

“Any country relying on importation of most products the citizens consume cannot enjoy a stable economy because of the attendant economic and market forces.”

Chief Jackson Udoh recalled that his company, like many others in the country, was a victim of unfriendly economic policies and the depreciating naira. During its heydays, Crown Carpet sold beyond the shores of Nigeria. It was much sought-after in Ghana and other West African countries.

But Chief Jackson said all that changed when, during the Abacha era, he was hunted by state security agencies because he was touted to be a leader of the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, which was at the forefront of the campaign for restoration of democracy in the country.

“The worst attack came during the military regime led by Gen Sani Abacha between 1993 and 1998. As the chairman of the company, I was made a scapegoat, with some of my brothers here in Cross River State due to irreconcilable political differences.

“Our company was roundly attacked, and I was lucky to escape unharmed. However, the business was destroyed, the loan facility we obtained for the expansion of our factory was used as a weapon to fight us. It was a bad time to do business in Nigeria.

“The acquisition of loan facility was to ensure that the company’s expansion program ran smoothly. Unfortunately, the unstable government fiscal policies affected the expansion plan adversely.

About 24 indigenous carpet manufacturing companies in the country have packed up and according to the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), there are only two of such companies still functioning,”