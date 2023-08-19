Tinubu’s priority is to make Nigeria a productive economy – APC scribe, Basiru

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC’s, National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu’s priority is to make Nigeria a productive economy.

He added that dishing out palliative to Nigerians in the aftermath of fuel subsidy removal is not the end game but making sure the country economy become a productive one rather than just consuming imported products.

Speaking during a reception organised in his honour by the APC caucus in Osogbo federal constituency on Saturday held at Freedom Park, Osogbo, the party’s national scribe said price of the fuel product would soon stabilise and Nigerians would enjoy the benefit inherent in President Tinubu’s economic policies.

His words; “Deregulation of the petroleum sector is the right thing to do and I believe in a matter of time, when fuel price stabilizes and then, the Nigerian people would be able to get the benefits accruable from the savings which can now be used to develop our economy.

“The palliative is not the end game, the end game is to revive our economy and get us back into productive economy that will ensure the welfare of the people. Palliative is a temporary measure and we believe that this is a federation, the state governments should be in the position to deliver those palliatives to the people”.

Speaking on behalf of southwest APC Chairmen, the Ondo state party Chairman, Engineer Ade Adetimehin urged APC members to rally behind the new party national scribe to deliver the state back into the fold of the Progressives.

“Osun has always been a progressive state, the setback now is temporary and we believe if party members work together, the state would be returned back to the progressive fold”, he said.

Addressing the teeming party supporters at the venue, Osun APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal tasked members to let go of past grievances and work together to regain the state, especially as the present administration did not understand the act of leading people effectively.