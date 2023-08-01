Tinubu’s Live Broadcast: He’s beginning to deal with the real problem – Ogbe

Audu Ogbeh

By Olayinka Ajayi

Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has applauded President, Bola Tinubu for addressing Nigerians on the hash economic challenges they are faced with after the removal of fuel subsidy.

President Tinubu on Monday in live broadcast asked aggrieved Nigerians to be more percient as his plans for renewed hope is on the way.

Fielding questions on Channels Television ‘Politics Today’ virtually, Chief Ogbeh maintained that the President has addressed the key issue, which is economic development.

He said, “I am quite excited by the broadcast. My view has always been that democracy is not worth the piece of paper it is written on if it does not promote a viable and reliable economy. Now that the president has seriously dealt with this problem of economic growth, which has been very static for a long time.”

The president is dealing with the problem affecting political cohesion. So there was no need for him to preach on harmony in society; the big issue is the stomach.

People are hungry; young men and women have no future; many of them are opting out; others are going to crime; so now the president is beginning to deal with the real problem, which is economic development.

“Self-sufficiency in food and manufacturing We have no excuse for the hunger and anger in society. The big key thing is what the president has just said. The thing is to get the team that would actualise his plan. I once again congratulate him.”