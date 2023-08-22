Tinubu’s lacklustre ministerial lineup, recipe for disaster, says Atiku’s aide

…accuses President of practicing voodoo economics

…insists Atiku/Okowa would do better

John Alechenu, Abuja

A former aide to the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, Otumba Segun Showunmi, has dismissed the appointment of 48 ministers by President Bola Tinubu, as a waste of time and scarce resources.

He also said it was disheartening that the All Progressives Congress-led administration chose to recycle imprudent politicians at a time the nation’s economy is still gasping for breath.

Showunmi said this at a media briefing in Abuja, on Tuesday.

According to him, an Atiku/Okowa’s PDP’s cabinet would have been lean and more equitable.

He said, “To call the ministerial lineup ‘Dismal’, ‘Elephantine’ or ‘Imprudent’ is putting it mildly.

“It is clear that this government wishes to adopt the rake strategy, not as in poker but as in the bragging that tries to mask crass ill-preparedness, flip-flopping around serious issues and deep psychopathic I-don’t-care attitude.

“First, should the government be that large at a time when a lean cabinet seems more needful given the financial state of the country?

“Can a nation be in dire straits and those who created the financial and governance mess be shoving it in our face as though we have become a captured nation with no way out of the slavery of helplessness.

“The flopper-in-chief has started changing the portfolios even before they start their original assignments, indicative of trial and error and lack of preparation.

“Not much has changed in the recycled status quo, resembling the same of same and the most notorious bullies having the undeserved right to add to the misery of the people in some sad reality of gangsterism of the new order.

“The big issues before the nation in no particular order are, accountability & justice, stabilizing the Naira, security, national cohesion, the economy (jobs) and national reorientation to mention but a few.”

While commenting on Tinubu’s performance over the last 82 days in office, the Ogun State PDP Chieftain said, “In the last nearly 82 or so days, our new helmsman has demystified himself and whatever toga of competence that was mouthed, unfortunately, they neither allowed the media to ask questions during the campaign nor allowed for sober interrogation of the issues by the stakeholders who seemed to have been hoodwinked with irrelevances as against asking the critical how.

“They have now resulted to bragging and raking and policy summersault.

“The biggest joke is a palliative of rice and wholesale delivery of N5B in the direction of state governors which to my mind is like giving the fish to the cat with the expectation of delivery to the rat, brilliant indeed.

“They have not accepted that it’s either you deregulate and take your hands off the pricing of petroleum products or you interfere with it in a veiled return to the subsidy you claim are unable to sustain, confused lot.

“I&E window and floating of the forex by the CBN is unfortunately not yielding anything but misery; typical of people who act before they think in a knee-jerk trial and error manner, voodoo economics.

“ Oh, I forgot, they have no capability or interest in figuring out and placing consequences on those who ran the forex aground, now at last check the difference between the bank rate and the black market rate still gives a reasonable headroom for illegal profit, arbitrage they sought to avoid.

“First, they scrapped the Niger Delta ministry then they hurriedly put it back, Someone should pinch me to wake up not just me but a captured people who must, barring the ruling of the court, endure a long road to freedom.

“There is no point saying the obvious in terms of the lopsidedness and favouritism that the cabinet has shown.

“Well, let us now get ready for the consequences of what is before us in this elephantine cabinet that has just been inaugurated.

“Nigerians must learn that election choices have consequences and now I welcome us all to dimming hope with nothing assured.”