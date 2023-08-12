Tinubu’s govt offers ray of hope for Nigeria’s economy, unity – Enyeh

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Amidst prevailing economic challenges and political discord, Mr. Jimmy Enyeh, the Publisher/Editor-in-chief of National Waves Newspaper and Magazine, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration offers a ray of hope for Nigeria’s economy and national unity.

He voiced his optimism during the 15th Annual Lectures of National Waves held in Abuja.

Enyeh described the current times as a period of ‘great national reawakening,’ marked by a transition of governance and economic pressures on marginalized Nigerians due to the economic downturn.

Nevertheless, he expressed confidence in the current government’s ability to navigate these challenges and restore hope.

“Despite Nigeria’s current economic challenges and political discord, there’s a glimmer of hope in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to restore the nation’s economy and mend the division caused by recent election disputes.

“In spite of the seeming gloom over the harsh economic conditions, there’s a glimmer of hope in the current administration to do the right thing, put the economy on the right footing, heal the wounds engendered by the election fallouts, and restore hope,” he affirmed.

The event also saw discussions on the role of various sectors in sustaining Nigeria’s democracy and bolstering its economy.

Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, advocated for the growth of the tourism sector, emphasizing its significant contribution to Nigeria’s international image and national development.

Comrade Christopher Isiguzo, National President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), highlighted the need for responsible journalism, reminding his peers that while journalists have the constitutional duty to hold the government accountable, they are not immune from prosecution for spreading fake news or violating the Cyber Crime Act, 2015.

Renowned lawyer and civil rights activist Kayode Abraham Ajulo also added that the judiciary plays a critical role in sustaining Nigeria’s democracy.

“It should be allowed to breathe and not unduly criticized on social media,” he cautioned, underscoring the judiciary’s role in upholding the rule of law, safeguarding human rights, and handling electoral disputes.

The event concluded with the presentation of awards to individuals who have made significant contributions to national development, democracy promotion, and the encouragement of the tourism sector. It served as a platform for stakeholders to discuss the path to national recovery and the way forward for Nigeria.