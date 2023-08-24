Tinubu’s economic reforms, diplomatic alliances to attract investments – Shettima

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, says President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms and diplomatic alliances are intended to attract investments and partnerships to the country.

Mr Olusola Abiola, Director, Information, Office of the Vice President, in a statement, said Shettima stated this in his address to world leaders at the third BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue on the sidelines of the ongoing 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Shettima spoke to a large audience which includes Presidents of China, India, Brazil, South Africa and Russia’s Foreign Minister on the theme, ‘BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism’.

According to him, the new Nigerian government, which began less than three months ago, is examining the variables and evaluating the scope and level of regional and global cooperation to pursue in order to establish Nigeria as the desired friend and partner.

Shettima said the theme “underscores the profound realisation that the cornerstone of stability within our intricate multipolar landscape lies in fostering developmental partnerships”.

He commended the efforts of the organisers for focusing on the agenda items which centers on “BRICS and Africa”.

The vice president stated that the agenda aligns with “the aspiration of the people we represent, the future citizens of a world that can ensure our collective prosperity”.

He extended Nigeria’s gratitude to the Government and people of the Republic of South Africa for convening the 15th BRICS Summit.

“The BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS-Plus Dialogue provide a unique platform for deliberation, note comparison, and exploration of a mutually beneficial partnership that could evolve into a novel driving force for development.

“The international global governance structure to which we currently adhere was established prior to the independence of the African continent and many countries in the global south.

“So, it’s indeed imperative to reform global governance to align with the realities of today’s world and to acknowledge the necessity for partnerships that ensure shared prosperity, inclusivity and sustainable development.”

Shettima assured that Nigeria, under President Tinubu, was committed to shaping and fortifying the global framework and governance concerning all major international issues.

“These are particularly in the fields of finance, climate change, bridging the digital divide, adopting a comprehensive strategy towards debt alleviation, addressing food and energy insecurities, instituting post-pandemic recovery measures, and fostering financial inclusion within developing countries.”

He stressed the need for a revitalised international cooperation that is effective, representative, and inclusive to tackle the challenges facing the world.

Shettima opined that Nigeria is ready for collaboration and partnership that guarantee a world governed by acceptable rules and norms.

“We seek partnership that provides opportunities for all to engage in trade, prosperity, and shared progress with no marginalisation based on geography, race and legitimate sovereign affiliations,” he affirmed.

On the 2030 Agenda for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he observed that the reality of achieving the SDGs remains bleak for many developing countries.

“These nations confront historical developmental vulnerabilities and challenges that are beyond their control. Thus, it is imperative for us to unite within regional groups and forge a novel form of international cooperation.

“This endeavor aims to foster global economic governance reform while enhancing the representation and voice of emerging market economies or developing countries.”

Shettima, while emphasising partnership as a major key for addressing current global challenges, seeks formidable global partnerships through harnessing the agricultural potentials of nations.

He also underscored the need for harnessing renewable energy to revolutionise Africa; fostering technology, innovation, and job prospects for holistic and equitable progress; collaborative efforts on climate change and nature-centered approaches to development.

“Others include strengthening vibrant private-sector participation among the countries of the global south; nurturing youth employment and skill building as a deterrent against terrorism, organized crime, related challenges; proactive crisis prevention and heightened resilience as well as promoting proactive involvement of business leadership in shaping an improved and ideal landscape for trade and economic exchanges in the Global South.”

Earlier, in his address on the third day of the Summit, the Chair of BRICS and President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, expressed the commitment of South Africa to advance the interests of the global south.

He announced the admission of six new full members – Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and United Arab Emirates – as part of the outcomes of the Summit to expand its objectives.

In the delegation of the Vice President to the Summit were Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Amb. Mohammed Mantra, the Consul-General, Amb. Andrew Idi, and other senior government officials.