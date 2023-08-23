Tinubu’s Cabinet: MURIC seeks Senate’s clarification of El-Rufai’s clearance

Governor Nasir El-Rufai

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called for transparency from the Nigerian Senate regarding the withheld clearance of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the former Governor of Kaduna State.

MURIC’s plea for clarity was expressed in a statement released on Wednesday by its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

It would be recalled that the Senate had previously cited a security report as the reason for the denial.

However, the details of the report have not been disclosed, which has led to additional speculation and debate within the Nigerian political arena.

Specifically, MURIC demanded that the Senate reveal the ‘exact security breach’ referenced in the report, which ultimately resulted in El-Rufai’s clearance denial.

Akintola said, “We aver that democracy thrives in a transparent environment and anything shrouded in secrecy contradicts the principles of transparency, probity, and accountability.

“It amounts to disenfranchisement for Senate members who were elected by the Nigerian electorate to deprive the same people who elected them of knowledge of such vital information as what is contained in the security report.”

He also highlighted the clearance of two other ministerial nominees, Stella Okotete of Delta State and Abubakar Danladi of Taraba State, whose clearances had initially been delayed but subsequently settled.

In contrast, the specific details regarding the security concerns surrounding El-Rufai have not been disclosed, creating uncertainty about his political future.

Akintola further criticized the Senate’s approach, describing it as “unknown to democratic practice, alien to the rule of law, repugnant to global best practices and terra incognito to natural justice, fairness, and equity.”

He emphasized that the Senate’s silence on the issue weighs heavily on its conscience.

Akintola concluded his statement with a direct demand: “We therefore ask the Nigerian Senate to, without delay, reveal the exact security breach contained in the security report over which the clearance of the former governor of Kaduna State was denied.”