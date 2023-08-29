Tinubu’s 8-point agenda: Proper implementation ‘ll yield positive results – LCCI

By Yinka Kolawole

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) says proper implementation of the 8-point agenda set by President Bola Tinubu at the inaugural meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) under his watch on Monday will have strong impact on the socio-economic landscape of the country.

Reacting to the development, in a statement made available to Vanguard on Tuesday, Director General, LCCI, Dr Chinyere Almona, stated this in response to Vanguard’s enquiry on the expected.

She however noted that the chamber recognizes that the challenges as well as the expectations are enormous, adding that Nigerians, corporations and individuals, are not particularly inclined to settle for poor results considering the sacrifices.

Her words: “The LCCI is of the view that if these highlighted policy thrusts of the administration are well articulated and implemented, they are certain to strongly impact the nation’s socio-economic landscape.

“Specifically, the administration’s target of creating 50 million jobs should go beyond a policy statement, as implementation is critical to the economy.

“The most sustainable approach to job creation is to support production and create an enabling business environment for the private sector. A thriving private sector will continue to create jobs for the foreseeable future.

“The chamber anticipates that all Ministries will hereafter clearly articulate the priority areas and further divide them into strategic initiatives with clear timelines and responsibilities for performance monitoring and evaluation.

“In addition, it anticipates the development of critical metrics with special emphasis on impact, growth and job creation, poverty reduction and investment attraction. We look forward to a comprehensive policy document by sector, which will demonstrate the government’s clarity of vision, courage, and creativity in achieving the admirable socio-economic agenda.”

The LCCI called for the implementation of responsive fiscal and monetary policy measures in order to ensure/promote macroeconomic stability with particular focus on effectively managing inflation, addressing the challenge of high interest rates and foreign exchange shortages.

“LCCI also anticipates that the government would focus its policy efforts on sectors with the potential of generating high employment,” she added.