Tinubu will move 70m Nigerians out of poverty in less than six months – Obidike

By Nwafor Sunday

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Erstwhile Presidential Campaign Council member, Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka has assured Nigerians that with the swearing in of ministers, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR is set to uplift over 70 million Nigerians from poverty.

Hon. Obidike stated that moving Nigerians out of poverty is a multifaceted and complex issue that requires a comprehensive approach and President Tinubu has taken measures to eradicate poverty from Nigeria through the appointment of competent patriots with character and capacity as Ministers of the federal Republic.

He stated that President Tinubu is increasing investment in the agricultural sector, providing subsidies and support to farmers to boost local food production, create employment opportunities, and improve food security. He moved that developing the agricultural sector can drastically reduce poverty, as a considerable portion of Nigerians rely on agriculture for their livelihood. Investing in irrigation infrastructure, mechanization, modern farming techniques, and providing access to credit for farmers can enhance productivity and increase incomes.

He further explained that Asiwaju is committed to enhancing the quality and accessibility of education which is crucial for breaking the cycle of poverty which includes students loans, providing scholarships and incentives for students from low-income backgrounds with emphasis on vocational and technical education to equip individuals with marketable skills.

Hon. Obidike assured that President Tinubu is committed to creating a favorable business environment that are essential for poverty reduction by providing support to small and medium-sized enterprises, attracting investments, and diversifying the economy to reduce reliance on oil.