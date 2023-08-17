Tinubu will make every kobo of Nigeria’s revenue count — SA Adedeji

Tinubu

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, Zacch Adedeji, has said that the President will ensure every kobo of Nigeria’s revenue counts.

Adedeji, stated this on Thursday in Abuja at a one-day hybrid sensitisation workshop on the published “Guidelines for Private Sector Response to Illicit Financial Flow (IFF) Vulnerabilities in Nigeria” organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Adedeji stated that the Tinubu believed in fiscal discipline and would ensure judicious utilisation of the country’s revenue and resources.

He said, “The President believes in fiscal discipline which rests on the accurate prediction of revenue. If the government can’t count your money, the government can’t allocate it and if the government can’t allocate it, it can’t manage it. The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make every kobo of our revenue count”.

He emphasized that the Tinubu-led government was determined to strengthen the country’s fight against Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs).

He noted that the IFFs had significantly eroded domestic revenues and hampered government’s efforts to mobilize resources, thereby threatening economic stability and sustainable development.

“In Nigeria and across the African continent, we continue to suffer various forms of IFFs, including tax evasion and other harmful tax practices, the illegal export of foreign exchange, abusive transfer pricing, trade mispricing, mis-invoicing of services, illegal exploitation and under-invoicing of natural resources, organized crimes, and corruption,” he added.

The special adviser commended the Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, for the successes so far recorded by the anti-corruption agency in the fight against IFFs.

According to him, “Some level of progress and successes have so far been recorded in the fight against IFFs through the concerted efforts of the ICPC’s sensitization and capacity building of major players in the various sectors of the economy as well as citizenry on the menace of IFFs.

“These efforts have yielded great results and benefits as the nation through these robust engagements has plugged identified leakages/loopholes that enable IFFs by the relevant circulars issued by the Federal Government,” he stated.

In his remarks, the ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, OFR, noted that IFFs was a drain on Nigeria’s potential revenue accretion and foreign exchange reserves.

This, according to him, has resulted in exchange rate depreciation, inflation and increase in cost of servicing external debts in addition to negatively impacting on the cost of imported goods like petroleum with its attendant radical consequences on daily livelihood experience of ordinary citizens.

On the way out of IFFs trap, the ICPC boss called for diverse measures to tackle the menace in all its forms and in order to improve Nigeria’s quest for domestic revenue increase relative to the size of her economy and in spite of the volatile global economic and financial system.

He assured that the Commission would continue to focus attention on practical measures to enhance Nigeria’s ability to stem IFFs, reduce capital flight and enhance the country’s capacity for domestic resource mobilisation.