Tinubu told not to over-burden Nigerians with increased taxes, license fees, duties, levies

By Henry Umoru

THE Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN) has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to over-burden Nigerians with increased taxes, license fees, duties and levies, asking the government to explore alternative avenues of revenue generation that could lead to financial growth and stability.

CIFCFIN has raised the alarm over what it described as the huge waste of resources budgeted annually on abandoned government projects across the country.

According to the body, effective deployment of certified fraud investigators to track such projects would lead to blockage of any future budgetary fraud to such abandoned projects, and save funds for government.

Speaking in Abuja at the graduation ceremony of the Institute’s 3rd Direct Membership Training, Induction and Awards of Fellowship, CIFCFIN president, Dr. Iliyasu Gashinbaki, however declared its readiness to partner the Federal Government for the deployment of certified and professional fraud investigators to some frontline revenue generating Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Government to help in boosting the revenue of the government for the growth and stability of our nation.

The body said that the recovery of financial assets in different sectors of the economy is paramount now with the removal of fuel subsidy and drive towards shoring up economic growth and development of the country.

In a statement by CIFCFIN Registrar, Olutola Akinosi and made available to Vanguard yesterday, the President identified some of the sectors as Oil and Gas, Maritime and Shipping, and unremitted taxes from International Petroleum Shipping Companies Operating in Nigeria, Crypto-Friendly Banking Services, Mining Operations, and Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs).

The CIFCFIN president who noted that Nigeria raised $1.3 billion Foreign Direct Investment in the IT Sector and that ICT contributed 16.6% in 2022 to the country’s GDP, according to a report by NITDA, said, “this strategic approach will not only position Nigeria as a key player in the digital industry but also enhance its resilience against cyber threat which is one of the core challenges the Technical board of diplomats for Digital Forensics aim to tackle.”

He also called on elected officials “to work diligently to ensure that we plug all financial leakages, improve accountability, and recover funds that rightfully belong to the people. Let us priorities the long-term development plan of our country over short- sighted revenue-boosting measures that place burden of taxes on Nigerians.”

CIFCFIN President admonished the graduating new members of the Institute to see themselves as change agents and change makers that are dully enlisted in the anti-corruption army that would transform Nigeria into greatness, adding, “As you graduate today as chartered certified professionals, I want you to have a better understanding and appreciation of what you have achieved today for yourselves and for your families. From today, you are now a change agent and a change maker who is dully enlisted in the anti-corruption army that would transform Nigeria into greatness.”