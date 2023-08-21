Tinubu to Ministers: You should restore public faith in govt

—Says Nigerians expect transparency, accountability

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday told the newly sworn-in Ministers to restore public faith in government and serve with integrity and transparency.

The President gave the charge in his remarks after the 45 Ministers took the oath of office at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Tinubu, who said that he will be in the driver’s seat, the Ministers as conductors with all other Nigerians in the vehicle, said that their assignment started immediately.

Advising them to do their job in order to meet the expectations of Nigerians, he said he would hold them responsible in the discharge of their responsibilities.

President Tinubu told the Ministers that they should work for Nigerians and not their regions or their individual states.

He said, “In line with the constitutional obligations the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has screened and confirmed 45 ministers who will superintend over the ministries of federal government in this administration of renewed hope.

“The men and women who have been sworn-in have been carefully selected by me for their track record of excellence and achievement in public and private sector.

“They reflected in diversity of Nigeria and bring to their new role an assortment of experience and expertise to help guide the nation’s affairs and also continue to rebuild the nation and re-engineer all our finances and defects, building blocks of Nigeria today and the future.

“Fellow Nigerians, the challenges we face today are very daunting yes, there are yet amidst this evident challenge, we have the opportunity to implement long overdue reforms that will improve the operation of government, transform our nation’s economy and ensure peace, safety and prosperity for our people.

“These are the objectives that underpin the renewed hope agenda. And these are the objectives that inspired the selection of a lot of these distinguished ladies and gentlemen ministers.

“Ministers of the federal republic you are, not minister of a region or Minister of a particular state.

“Since my inauguration on May 29, I have taken steps to begin implementing the agenda from which I campaigned and for which I received the mandate of Nigerian people. With the inauguration of ministers today, we are about to accelerate our governing efforts to move forward, highlighting our best aspiration for Nigerians. It is all about a great team. And I believe we have them here.

“It is the highest honour to be chosen to serve as the minister in the Federal Executive Council of our beloved Republic. With such high honour comes tremendous responsibility. In this moment of abundant promise and failure in equal measure.

“All of you who have been sworn-in you have been called to distinguish yourselves. It is me who knows you. I delegate this authority but the greatest number of Nigerians are highly expecting delivery and accountability and transparency.

“I expect that you will serve with integrity, dignity and deliver. I will hold you to that standard we all promised Nigerians.

“Your assignment begins immediately. As your country honours you today, by this call to service you must each work to make yourself worthy in the eyes of God and all our nation’s people.

“Your highest obligation is to restore public faith in government so that our people can once again believe that the right hands in government can show. I believe in you that the government can be a positive force for transformation and a vehicle for collective progress of this country.

“I congratulate you and welcome you to the administration of renewed hope.

“I wish you success in this new assignment. We are on this boat even if it is a vehicle and I am the driver the entire Nigerians are behind sitting and watching as you and I navigate this vehicle.

“We must hold each other responsible. We have to do the job to meet the expectations of all Nigerians.

“As I said earlier on, you are not a minister of a particular state, colonies, region or ethnic nationality, you are a Minister of Federal Republic of Nigeria. God be with you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Thank you very much.”

In attendance at the ceremony were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Kwara State Governor, Abdulaziz Abdulrahman.

The ministers were sworn-in five in a batch. The first batch comprised of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State Gas in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy, and Minister of Education Tahir Maman.

The second batch to be sworn-in were, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of State (Oil), Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari.

The third batch were the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, and Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh.

The fourth batch has the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, Minister of Transportation, Alkali Sa’id, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite, and Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru.

The fifth batch compromised the Minister of State Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Gwarzo, Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mariya Mahmud, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

The sixth batch of ministers to be sworn in were the Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Sunumu, Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa, Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, and Minister of State Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman- Ibrahim.

The seventh batch was the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, Minister of State Environment, Ishak Salako, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani.

The eighth batch were the Minister of Interior, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Power, Adedayo Adelabu, Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike.

The ninth batch of ministers to be sworn in were the Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Goronyo, Minister of State for Steel Development, Maigari Ahmadu, Minister of Police affairs, Ibrahim Geidam, Minister of State for Defense, Bello Matawalle, and Minster of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Zephaniah Jisalo.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale served as the master of ceremony at the event.