Tinubu tasks new ministers on meeting Nigerians’ expectations

President Bola Tinubu has tasked the new 45 ministers to meet the expectations of Nigerians for renewed socio-economic development.

The president stated this after the inauguration of the ministers at the State House Banquet Hall on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the administration came at a time when the country needed renewal and reforms in all ramifications.

“Nigerians expect you to hit the ground running just as we had promised them during our campaigns. With your inauguration today, you have become ministers of the Federal Republic not ministers of a particular state or region.

“Nigerians expect a lot and they deservedly want to see changes in their lives. You are now in the same boat with me and they expect that their lives would take a new and better turn,” he said.

Tinubu said that the new ministers reflected the different diversities of the country and were chosen for their track record of success and achievements in their various fields of endeavours.

“The challenges we face today are daunting but we have the opportunity to implement long-due reforms that would bring about peace, safety and prosperity of our people as contained in our renewed hope agenda.

“We are about to accelerate our governing efforts, move forward and realise our aspirations for Nigerians. Tremendous responsibilities follow this appointment and all of you are expected to contribute your quota to deliver accountable, efficiently and effective service to Nigerians.

“Your assignment begins immediately and you must work to make yourself worthy of God and the people to make Nigerians believe that the right hands are chosen. I believe in you and government can be a progressive way to gain public confidence and trust,” he said