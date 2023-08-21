Tinubu swears in new ministers in Aso villa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently administering the oath of office to the newly appointed members of his cabinet.

The ceremony is taking place inside the conference room of the presidential villa in Abuja.

The Ministers designated are taking the oath of office alphabetically according to their states of origin and in batches of five each.

The president will give his charge at the end of the oath-taking following which the ministers will immediately go to their offices for resumption of duty.