Tinubu swears in ministers next Monday

Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will next Monday swear in 45 ministers whose portfolios he announced on Wednesday night.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Senator George Akume disclosed this in a statement issued late Wednesday in Abuja.

“The swearing-in ceremony by the President is as follows:

“Date: Monday 21st August, 2023

Venue: State House Conference Centre, Aso Villa, Abuja.

Time: 10:00 AM

“Honourable Ministers to be sworn-in are expected to come with two guests each.

“All Honourable Ministers and invited guests are to be seated by 9:00am”, Akume added.