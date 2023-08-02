Tinubu snuffing life out of masses — Osun NLC, CSOs

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

In Osun State, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Civil Society organisations marched through major streets in Osogbo, the state capital singing different solidarity songs.

They also carried placards with inscriptions such as, “Stop suffocating us”, “Allow the poor to breadth”, “Don’t commercialize education” among others.

The protesters moved from Old Garage through Oke-Fia, Alekuwodo to Olaiya under bridge to address the masses.

Speaking at Olaiya, Osun Trade Union Congress, TUC, Chairman, Adekola Adebowale said the present administration is making living difficult for the masses, adding that Nigerians must rise to show that the country belong to everyone and the people in government must reflect that in their actions.

Similarly, Coordinator of the Civil Society Coalition in the state, Comrade Waheed Lawal said the Federal Government must embark on refurbishing of our refineries to ensure that Nigerians did not suffer in vain.

The protest in the state almost failed due to disagreement over venue for the exercise, as the Trade Union Congress and the Nigeria Labour Congress differ over the mode of the protest.

The TUC had earlier gathered at the Centre for Black Culture behind government secretariat far away from the centre of the city while Civil Society Organisations converged at the Freedom Park before the NLC arrival.

It took the intervention of leaders of the civil society organisations to call the unions together at Freedom Park and the group embark on the street protest.