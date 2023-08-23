Tinubu should be credited for fixing what Buhari, others could not – Oshiomhole

Lawmaker representing Edo-North Senatorial District, Senator Adams Oshiomhole said President Bola Tinubu should be credited for fixing what former President Muhammadu Buhari and past presidents could not do.

Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC stated this during an interview journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

Tinubu’s aministration will leave a legacy of being the one that turned the socio-economic and political fortunes of the nation around.

According to him, Tinubu is already laying a solid foundation for the development of the country.

Oshiomhole said, “May this government be credited as the one that fixed what others could not fix. This will not be a government of lamentation, but one that will do what others failed to do.’’

He said the president broke the jinx in FCT ministerial appointments by appointing Nyesom Wike as its minister.

“This singular move shows that anyone can become the minister regardless of their birthplace, tongue and dialect.

“For me, one of the ground-breaking decisions President Tinubu has taken is to give every part of Nigeria a hope that regardless of your birthplace, tongue or dialect, you can be the Minister of the FCT,” he said.

Oshiomhole stated that Tinubu had listening ears even though many Nigerians thought it was impossible to appoint Wike as a minister.

He also lauded Tinubu for appointing Abubakar Momoh as the Minister of Niger Delta Development, saying it was an honour done to Edo state.

According to him, it is only under Tinubu that a citizen of Edo has been appointed as Minister of Niger Delta Development.

“The president deserves a resounding applause for the honour done to Edo in making a bold statement that anybody can be anything from any part of the country,’’ he said.