August 12, 2023

Tinubu, Shettima, Akpabio, ex-Head of State grace Sen Musa’s daughter’s wedding in Abuja

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT  Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Senator  Kashim  Shettima on Friday graced the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the Senate  Committee  Chairman on Finance,  Senator  Sani Musa,  APC, Niger East, Zainab Anisa and the son of Alhaji Bakari Yerima Wubi, Yerima Hamman.

Senator Musa’s daughter married her heartthrob, Yerima  Hamman.

The wedding was held at the National Mosque, Abuja.

Petty traders and local drummers who stormed the National  Mosque made brisk businesses,  as high-profile personalities thronged the nation’s capital city to attend the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the immediate  past Chairman,  Senate  Services  Committee. 

Also present for the Jummah Service at the National  Mosque  were the President of  the Senate,  Senator  Godswill  Akpabio,  former Head of State, General Abdulsalami  Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya  Abubakar; Senate Leader, Opeyemi  Bamidele,  Senators  Gbenga Daniel; Salihu Mustapha; Aliyu Wadada; Osita Izunaso, other Senators,  Governors,  Traditional rulers,  party Stakeholders,  among others. 

After the Standing Jummah prayer, was the wedding Fatiha.

The Imam of Abuja National  Mosque, Dr. Mohammad Kabir anchored the wedding Fatiha rites as Zainab was handed out to her groom, Yerima Hamman Bakari.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima represented the bride’s family as he also received the bride price on behalf of the family. 

