Tinubu, Shettima, Akpabio, ex-Head of State grace Sen Musa’s daughter’s wedding in Abuja

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima on Friday graced the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the Senate Committee Chairman on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East, Zainab Anisa and the son of Alhaji Bakari Yerima Wubi, Yerima Hamman.

Senator Musa’s daughter married her heartthrob, Yerima Hamman.

The wedding was held at the National Mosque, Abuja.

Petty traders and local drummers who stormed the National Mosque made brisk businesses, as high-profile personalities thronged the nation’s capital city to attend the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the immediate past Chairman, Senate Services Committee.

Also present for the Jummah Service at the National Mosque were the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar; Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, Senators Gbenga Daniel; Salihu Mustapha; Aliyu Wadada; Osita Izunaso, other Senators, Governors, Traditional rulers, party Stakeholders, among others.

After the Standing Jummah prayer, was the wedding Fatiha.

The Imam of Abuja National Mosque, Dr. Mohammad Kabir anchored the wedding Fatiha rites as Zainab was handed out to her groom, Yerima Hamman Bakari.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima represented the bride’s family as he also received the bride price on behalf of the family.