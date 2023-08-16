Tinubu salutes IBB at 82

Former military leader, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB)

President Bola Tinubu says he shares in the joy of celebration with family, friends, and associates of retired Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

Babangida is the former military President and would turn 82 years old on Thursday.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Tinubu congratulated Babangida, saying he had served in many capacities in the Nigerian army with distinction and reached the peak of his career as Chief of Army Staff.

The President said the celebrant left indelible legacies for his gallant defense of nationhood during the Nigerian Civil War.

He commended Babangida’s immense contributions to national development.

He said this included the creation of many states to strengthen the Federal structure, physical infrastructure, the liberalisation of the media industry, and other initiatives across the health and defense sectors.

Tinubu noted the influential position of the former Nigerian leader, who had, after 30 years outside of power, consistently remained a voice of wisdom and counsel for many political leaders, both within and outside of Nigeria.

The President prayed for the continuous well-being of the celebrant and his family