Tinubu redeploys Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment to Health

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju, to the Federal Ministry of Health with immediate effect.

She takes over from the Permanent Secretary, of Health, Engr Funsho Adebiyi, who has been redeployed to the State House, Aso Villa.

Daju has served as the Permanent Secretary, Labour and Employment for a period of 15 months, within which she brought about a lot of changes through her capable leadership, hard work and meticulous eye for detail.

Her exemplary work ethic and top-notch leadership qualities stood her out as one of the outstanding Permanent Secretaries to have served in the Ministry.

She has conciliated between government and unions that have an industrial dispute and ensures harmony in workplace.

A statement issued by Olajide Oshundun

Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry said the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment wish her the best of luck in her new assignment.

Meanwhile, pending the deployment of a substantive Permanent Secretary, the Director, Productivity Measurement and Labour Standards Department, Juliana Adebambo (Mrs), will oversee the office of the Permanent Secretary, Labour and Employment.