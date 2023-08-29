Tinubu ready to fire any minister over incompetence, says Presidency

•As President bars FG officials without specific roles from attending UNGA

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Juliet Umeh

The Presidency said yesterday that President Bola Tinubu would not hesitate to sack any member of cabinet over incompetence.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, stated this yesterday in an interview on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

On August 21, the president inaugurated his cabinet of 45 ministers and charged them to deliver on his “renewed hope” agenda.

Ngelale said the president had benchmarked with timelines for the ministers, adding that failure to achieve set goals might earn anyone the sack.

He said: “President Bola Tinubu is someone who has the results. He says ‘these are your benchmarks, I know what I want you to achieve, I’m not expecting you to just come up with some plan when you get there.

”I’m telling you the time frame within which I expect you to achieve. And if you don’t, there are consequences. He’s ready to fire a minister at the drop of a dime if he is not getting what he wants. Absolutely.”

Justifying the number of ministers appointed, Ngelale said the president placed a premium on specialisation for enhanced performance.

“In his view, there was an urgent need for hands-on specialisation in the federal government.

Based on the level of the deficit, if we can enhance specialisation and ensure that we slim it down, get housing into the hands of Musa Dangiwa, whose experience reforming the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria suits well to the reform of the housing sector, that’s all he has to face.

“He doesn’t need to worry about power or works. The president said if I am going to put a minister in place who has a sole focus, there is no excuse for failure. And at that point, you can now say we can hold them accountable.”

He added that with each minister facing one critical assignment, efficiency was expected in the best interest of the country.

Tinubu bars FG officials without specific roles from attending UNGA

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has barred federal government officials with no specific roles to play or without any proof of direct participation from attending the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, in New York, United States.

The President’s action, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ajuri Ngelale, was part of a broader effort to reduce the cost of governance in Nigeria.

President Tinubu, Ngelale said, directed the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to freeze the processing of visas for all government officials seeking to travel to New York for the UNGA’s official schedule of activities.

The statement further explained: “To prevent any sharp practice in this regard, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria is accordingly guided on official visa processing while Nigeria’s Permanent Mission in New York is further directed to prevent and stop the accreditation of any government official who is not placed on the protocol lists forwarded by the approving authority.

“By this directive of the President, all Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies are mandated to ensure that all officials, who are approved for inclusion in the UNGA delegation, strictly limit the number of aides and associated staff partaking in the event. Where excesses or anomalies in this regard are identified, they will be removed during the final verification process.

“The President wishes to affirm that, henceforth, government officials and government expenditure must reflect the prudence and sacrifice being made by well-meaning Nigerians across the nation, ” it added.