Tinubu presides over inaugural FEC meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently presiding over the inaugural Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting of his administration at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

Recall that President Tinubu was sworn-in on May 29 and the new cabinet members were inaugurated on Monday last week after their confirmation by the Senate in line with its constitutional obligation.

The cabinet is made of 45 ministers, who scaled through the screening while three other nominees were denied clearance.

Also attending the maiden FEC are Vice President Kashim Shettima; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; the Head of the Civil Service of the federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, and the Chief of Staff to the President president, Femi Gbajabiamila.

President Tinubu had at the swearing in of ministers on August 21, emphasised that their highest obligation is to restore public faith in government so that people can once again believe that the right hands in government can perform.

He had also urged the ministers to serve with integrity, dignity, and deliver, stressing that he will hold them to the high standards of the expectations of Nigerians.

“In line with the constitutional obligations the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has screened and confirmed 45 ministers who will superintend over the ministries of federal government in this administration of renewed hope.

“The men and women who have been sworn-in have been carefully selected by me for their track record of excellence and achievement in public and private sector.

“They reflected the diversity of Nigeria and bring to their new role an assortment of experience and expertise to help guide the nation’s affairs and also continue to rebuild the nation and re-engineer all our finances and defects, building blocks of Nigeria today and the future,” he had said.