Tinubu, Petroleum Minister, Lokpobiri review initiatives for productive petroleum sector

Sequel to his deployment to the Ministry of Petroleum as the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri today, paid an official visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as they reviewed the President’s vision and initiatives for a more productive petroleum sector.

The visit which had the Honourable Minister of FCT in attendance, ex-Rivers Governor, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, was the first official visit between the duo as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu talked the Honourable Minister through his roadmap to a more profitable sector for the nation.

Speaking afterwards, the Honourable Minister expressed happiness over what he described as “proactive thinking” on the part of Mr. President, for his initiatives to develop the nation’s economic backbone with the view to strengthen our economy.

Senator Heineken promised to offer the best of service, in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu developmental initiatives in the sector as he’s hitting the ground running with immediate effect.