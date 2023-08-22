Breaking: Tinubu orders NIMC DG to proceed on retirement leave

Tinubu

—Appoints Yusuf Yakub as DG Technical Aid Corps

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz to commence on 90-day pre-retirement leave with effect from August 24, 2023, leading to his eventual retirement from service on November 24, 2023.

The President has also approved the appointment of Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote to serve as the Acting Director-General/CEO of NIMC for a 90-day period, with effect from August 24, 2023, after which, a full term of four years will begin as the substantive NIMC Director-General/CEO, beginning on November 24, 2023.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajiri Ngelale.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub to serve as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC).

This follows the recent expiration of tenure of the former DTAC Director/CEO, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi.

According to the statement, the appointment takes immediate effect.