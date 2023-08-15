Tinubu new tax reform won’t suffocate Nigerians – Akinterinwa, Committee Member assures

—– How we increase our lGR in Ondo to N3b monthly

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The presidential committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms has assured Nigerians that they would not be suffocated by the new tax reform to be put in place by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in Akure, a member of the committee and chairman forum of finance commissioner in the country, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, said that they would soon come up with policies that would favour the masses.

Akinterinwa who is the Ondo state finance commissioner, said this while featuring at a media forum organised by the state Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) tagged Ondo Media Agenda.

According to him ” as you know, our committee was inaugurated to

amend Nigeria’s tax laws and fiscal policy to improve government revenue.

” As a member of the President Bola Tinubu tax committee, I am sure by the time the committee is done with their plans, you would see that we had come up with policies that would favour the mass.

” We would ensure tax payment, the developed nation are developed because they pay their tax at when due, we have followed suit in Ondo State in the enforcement of tax payment, we don’t have to suffocate the poor with it as the President has said, ‘let the poor breath’.

Speaking on the free fall of Naira, Akinterinwa said that “we have to find solutions to our monetary policy’s, there should be infrastructure development, we must also try to move away from being import dependant country and patronize our Local manufacture.

“The naira is depreciating because our people purchase foreign goods rather than our local ones and also the sudden demand for foreign currency by Nigerians seeking to settle import bills, school fees and other demands by households and corporate entities.

The Ondo finance commissioner, explained how the state was able to increase its Internally Generated Revenue IGR, from N500m monthly to N3 billion.

Akinterinwa said that ” one of the things Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had determined to do before starting the administration is finding a means to increase the IGR of the State, it was a clear mission.

“Since we came into office in 2017, it has been quite challenging, but to the glory of God some of what we called challenges are history now, when we came into office in 2017 the lnternally Generate Revenue of the state was revolving around 500 million naira to 600 Million naira in a month.

” But under the leadership of governor Akeredolu , it has moved from 500 million IGR, we are now realizing 3 Billion naira in a month, after Lagos State, no state has had that growth in number of years.

“This increase in IGR has helped the administration in so many ways to assist the government in achieving some of the things that was credited to this government especially in terms of welfare of the people and infrastructure development.

“We are able to achieve great increament in our IGR because we brought in an independent person, he was given autonomy and an enabling environment, that why we have ODIRS, we recruited experts and also gave more training to staff, we blocked leakages, lots of things are now done properly.

“We designed tax payment, you can now pay your tax at the comfort of your zone, all those placement helped out in increasing our IGR, we deploy technology, we have data for all Houses, all we did was just enforcing the law, we have the data to send notice of tax payment to people and we enforce it, everybody was involved and implementation was done, we also tried to be transparent enough about the funds and usage.

“We also did technology, training of Staff, bringing people form the private sector has helped us in easy generation of more revenue for the state.

Akinterinwa added that ” We had cleared the salary debt except for a month, by the time this government ends her tenure they would have paid salary for 8 years and 7 months

On palliatives promised by the state government, said ” from this month, apart from Transportation, the pensioners would get their N10, 000, the vulnerables would also get the same, some of this promises would definitely take time, we have to ensure transparency and accountability too.

” Free transportation for School children would commence next month, transportation for civil servant would also commence for ease movement, and we intend to buy more vehicles, we would have purchase more vehicles but we don’t want the one using petrol, we want to buy CNG buses because they are bigger, but all the State are going for this purpose because of the fuel cost, we are also on the que for it.

He added that Ondo State had gotten 3,000 bags of rice contrary to the 81, 000 bags of rice that was promised by the federal government.

But the state has bought additional 3,000 bags of rice to add to the ones given by the federal government.