Tinubu mourns Pastor Odukoya

Taiwo Odukoya

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his pain of loss with the family, friends and congregants of the Fountain of Life Church, over the passing of the Senior Pastor, Taiwo Odukoya, 67.

President Tinubu in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale sends his heartfelt condolences to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and associates of the highly revered religious leader, whose teaching, outreach and good work expanded the frontiers of charitable endeavour with particular respect to the education and health sectors.

The President noted the worthy contributions of Pastor Odukoya to the development of the country, supporting the weak and vulnerable while providing a platform for many to realize their dreams through the teaching of the word of faith.

President Tinubu highlighted the importance of the active sustenance of the outstanding legacies of the renowned clergyman by all who knew him, trusting that the Almighty God will continue to comfort the family.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed.