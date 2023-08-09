Tinubu meets with Wike, el-Rufai in Aso Rock

File photo of President Tinubu and el-Rufai.
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja
President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with former governors of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The two former governors are ministerial nominees.
However, while Wike was screened and confirmed by the Senate, the nation’s upper legislative chamber did not confirm el-Rufai because of an alleged security report.
The former governors arrived the State House separately.
While Wike came about 1:40p.m., el-Rufai entered the presidential wing of Aso Rock about 2p.m.
Sources at the Presidential Villa hinted that efforts are being made to ensure that the Senate confirms Mallam el-Rufai.
