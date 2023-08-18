Tinubu meets with Mbah, Archbishop Kaigama in Aso Rock

Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with the governor of Enugu state, Mr Peter Mbah and the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese, His Grace Ignatius Kaigama at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although details of the meetings were not made known to the press, it was gathered that the Enugu State Governor met the President over the development and security of the state.

Recall that Governor Mbah has expressed the vision to transform Enugu from a public sector to a private sector -driven economy and also raise the state’s GDP from the present $4.4 to $30 billion through private sector investment.

He has equally expressed the eagerness of his administration to collaborate and partner with the federal government and international agencies in regard.

Mbah had met with the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri on Wednesday at the Bank’s country office in Abuja and equally participated in the National Economic Council, NEC ,meeting presided over by the Vice President, Senator Kassim Shettima on Thursday..

The last time the Enugu state governor visited the President, he discussed Enugu’s economy, security, and the issue of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu and his release from detention.