Tinubu ’ll not regret Wike’s appointment- Nwuche

John Alechenu, Abuja

A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will not regret his choice of Ex-Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as Minister.

He said this just as he congratulated Wike over his nomination as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Nwuche said this in an interview in Abuja, on Thursday. He equally expressed gratitude to the National Assembly for confirming him without hesitation.

According to him, with Wike’s landmark achievements as chairman of Obio/Akpor local government area, Chief of Staff to a former governor, Minister of State for Education and governor of Rivers state for eight years where he built landmark projects in road infrastructure, healthcare, education, and security among others, Wike deserved the respect accorded to him by the National Assembly.

The former federal legislator also said, “The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio and his colleagues in the Senate deserve commendation for the speedy confirmation of Nyesom Wike.

“This will send the right message to those who are elected that when they work for the people while in office, our institutions and the generality of Nigerians will recognize them and give them due accolades.

“I also commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for making the right choice as Nyesom Wike carries the hopes of the larger majority of Rivers people, and has shown that if given any platform, he will always work for the interest of the masses and the down trodden and will bring his customary energy and foresight to any portfolio he is assigned to.”

The former Deputy Speaker maintained that Wike is very accessible and loved by Rivers people and generality of Nigerians and will therefore bring his energy to deliver on the job and support the Tinubu administration in its determined effort to reposition our country after the many years lost through poor leadership.