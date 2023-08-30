Tinubu lauded over moves to resolve Emirates Airline issues with Nigeria

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigerians for Better Nigeria, NBN, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his reported efforts to resolve the lingering row Nigeria has with Emirates Airlines.

The row which worsened earlier last year has led to huge losses to both the airline and Nigeria over the trapped millions of dollars, has also negatively affected the business, educational, and medical interests of many Nigerians among others.

President Tinubu has recently pledged to get the matter resolved as soon as possible.

NBN in a statement by its Abdulmumin Sanusi

The National Secretary expressed the group’s happiness over the efforts by the President to have the issues resolved as quickly as possible.

We, members of Nigerians for Better Nigeria, comprising Businessmen, women, students, patients, and tourists among others, are happy to hear that Mr. President wants to have the row with Emirates Airlines resolved urgently. There is no doubt that the avoidable row has impacted negatively the businesses and individual lives of all stakeholders in both Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

We plead with Mr. President to hasten his intervention so that the Airline can resume operations in the country for both countries to resume their business, educational, and medical interactions among others. There is no gainsaying the fact both Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have suffered a great deal since the Airline suspended its operations in Nigeria.

For the records, the issues worsened in May 2022, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), announced that the foreign airlines operating in Nigeria trapped funds stood at $450 million.

In a letter addressed to the Federal Government, Emirates Airlines DSVP International Affairs, Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, said: “With effect from 15 August 2022, Emirates will be forced to reduce fights from Dubai to Lagos from 11 a week to seven. We have had no choice but to take this action, to mitigate the continued losses Emirates is experiencing as a result of funds being blocked in Nigeria. As of July 2022, Emirates has $85 million of funds awaiting repatriation from Nigeria. This figure has been rising by more than $10 million every month, as the ongoing operational costs of our 11 weekly flights to Lagos and five to Abuja continue accumulating.

“As we have stated in the past, the problem was caused by some Nigerians in high places with intent to ridicule the country. Why should Nigeria be withholding money for tickets sold by any company whether indigenous or foreign? It is unfair, shameful, and criminal.

This criminal act has caused a lot of Nigerians their livelihoods, and lives and even endangered their educational pursuits. Nigerians having businesses or doing businesses in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), many have lost a significant proportion of their businesses, while those schooling may have had their educational pursuits terminated.

“Similarly, those who need medical attention in Dubai may be in a deeper crisis. There is no doubt that some of them may have even died because of the suspension of the Emirates Airlines operations in Nigeria.

So, we are happy President Tinubu has seen the urgent need to ensure that the matter is resolved quickly.”