Tinubu hailed over Lalong’s appointment

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

President Bola Tinubu has been commended for nominating a former Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong as a Minister-designate as Lalong has contributed immensely to the political evolution of the All Progressives Congress, APC and is one of the stalwarts that gave the Party a lifeline in the recent general elections.

The Senator representing Plateau Central in the National Assembly, Diket Plang who gave the commendation however urged Nigerians, irrespective of any affiliations, to give President Tinubu adequate support in his efforts to reposition the country on the path of greatness and development, and stated that the team of Ministers assembled so far is capable of complementing the President’s efforts.

Plang reiterated that “as a proven leader, grassroots mobilizer, and astute administrator, former Governor Lalong will add value to the Tinubu-led administration and help redirect the ship of the country to the path of progress and development.”

In a statement he issued in Jos, the Senator insisted that “Former Governor Lalong is a compassionate, very humble, dynamic, and accommodating leader. As the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the recent election, Lalong demonstrated courage and capacity. His steadfastness as the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum cannot be disputed; he was very cohesive and patriotic on the issue of unity.

“The choice of the former Governor Lalong as a Minister is apt, in the right direction, and a good omen for both Plateau State and the entire country. Lalong has always demonstrated his capacity and willingness to deliver on any given appointment. I want to thank Mr. President for his reward system, especially for those who worked for the success of the Party. With this appointment, we are confident that the former Governor will bring his experience in governance to bear and contribute positively to this administration.

“Also, the President has equally demonstrated his concern and passion for Plateau State and renewed the confidence of the APC family in the State. We believe in President Bola Tinubu, we believe in his renewed hope, and we are willing to give him the maximum cooperation.”