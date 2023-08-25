Tinubu, God-sent to guide Nigeria to prosperity — Prophet Ikuru

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Prophet Godwin Ikuru of Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry has declared Nigerian President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a divine leader sent by God to guide Nigeria towards prosperity and unity.

He made this declaration during a special session on the state of the nation and led prayers for the country in Abuja yesterday.

“I have strong faith in my country and its leadership, particularly our President, whom I believe has been sent by God to lead us,” said Prophet Ikuru.

The clergyman firmly believes that Nigeria will experience prosperity under President Tinubu’s guidance.

Therefore, he urged Nigerians to remain calm amidst the ongoing fuel crisis, emphasizing that the removal of fuel subsidies is a strategic measure taken by the President.

“The President removed the subsidy to address the issues surrounding the palliatives. I urge the people to have faith in our wise and knowledgeable leader,” he stated.

In his address, Prophet Ikuru highlighted the President’s past achievements as the governor of Lagos State, which he transformed into a global attraction.

“He successfully made Lagos State a beacon of hope for Nigeria. People genuinely love Lagos State, and foreigners are drawn to its allure,” he said.

The Prophet also took the opportunity to advocate for unity across different political parties, emphasizing that the elevation of Nigeria to global prominence requires collective effort.

“Achieving this requires a combination of unity and love in our efforts to build a nation that captivates the world’s attention,” Prophet Ikuru expressed.

On the issue of fuel distribution, the Prophet announced his initiative called ‘fuel palliative,’ aimed at helping the less privileged in the society. The initiative involves distributing fuel to citizens by visiting various filling stations.

Reflecting on the issues surrounding Nigeria’s refinery, the Prophet expressed confidence in the President’s ability to resolve the matter.

“Soon, we will have a highly efficient refinery operating in Nigeria. This will lead to a decrease in prices, benefiting the impoverished masses,” he predicted.

Prophet Ikuru concluded by calling for improved security measures in the country and fair distribution of palliatives to states.

“We should study how other countries are improving security and consider implementing similar measures,” he suggested.

He also urged the President to find effective ways to directly assist the masses in each state of the country.

“I pray for the President to have divine health and accurate understanding in order to move Nigeria forward,” said Prophet Ikuru.