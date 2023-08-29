Tinubu, Elumelu meet in Aso Rock

—As Private sector lauds President on reforms

… As the President meets Elumelu privately

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, met behind closed doors with the Chairman of HEIRS Holdings and Transcorp PLC, Mr Tony Elumelu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is as the President has received more commendations from the private sector, for his policy decisions on the country’s economy since he assumed office.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Mr. Elumelu, delivered the private sector’s commendation to the President.

He acknowledged that the President had made good decisions in the interest of the country, saying the private sector had been encouraged by the steps taken so far.

He contended that everything done by Tinubu so far had been in the interest of all Nigerians, especially women and the youths, assuring that in the long run, Nigeria will benefit from it all, imploring citizens to be patient with the President.

According to him, “The private sector is encouraged by the bold decisions President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken and we hope that in the fullness of time, Nigerians will benefit from it because it’s all about the Nigerian people, it’s all about our youths, it’s all about making sure our women are involved and empowered.

“It’s all about making sure our youths get jobs and I think Mr. President has this at the back of his mind and I believe, as a private sector person, that the actions and the decisions the President is taking now will help our people in the long run.”

He appealed to Nigerians to be more patient with the President and the ongoing process, saying “a bit of patience, you know Rome was not built in a day”.