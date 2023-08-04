Tinubu dumps ministerial nominee, Mariam Shetty

President, Bola Tinubu withdrawn the nomination of Dr Mariam Shetty, a nominee from Kano State.

The President replaced Shetty with Maigari Mahmud.

He also nominated former spokesperson for the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio made the announcement during plenary on Friday.

Recall Vanguard had earlier reported on Wednesday that Shetty was among the ministerial list sent by Tinubu to the senate.

However, Shetty’s nomination was greeted by mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media, particularly, Twitter.