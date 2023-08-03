Tinubu displayed fairness in his ministerial nominees, says Arewa group

… hails nomination of Matawalle

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The North-West Support Group for Tinubu have applauded the ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying that he has displayed fairness and commensurate consideration.

The group further hailed the inclusion of former Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Muhammad Matawalle in the second batch of Tinubu’s ministerial list, saying that it was an excellent choice.

The Group, in a statement signed by its Chairman Lawal Danlami Shuni said they are elated by the inclusion of Matawalle in the nomination list as the North-West had placed huge expectations on Tinubu for fairness.

They said, “We find this second list of nominees submitted by the presidency to the Senate quite encouraging to those of us who sacrificed so much from the North-West.

“We are reassured that the Tinubu presidency is keeping its part of the mutual understanding that upon victory, states and zones would be considered for reward according to their levels of contribution at the polls.

“It is no secret that among all North-West states only Jigawa and Zamfara were able to deliver to the APC and Tinubu at the presidential polls”.