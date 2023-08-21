Tinubu: Charity begins at home

Tinubu

By Nick Dazang

IT is true that the ECOWAS protocol sternly forbids the overthrow of democratic governments by violent means. In fact, it insists, vehemently, that “every accession to power must be made through free, fair, and transparent elections”. It also exudes “zero tolerance for power obtained or maintained by unconstitutional means”. Arising from the above, and by virtue of the powers invested in him as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu could issue a one-week ultimatum to the putschists in the Niger Republic to release President Mohamed Bazoum, whom they have held captive since Friday, July 26, and to revert, forthwith, to constitutional order.

It is also true that, by so acting and ordering, President Tinubu, comported himself based on precedent. In 2011, rather than mediate the stalemate between former President Laurent Gbagbo and Alassane Quattara following the presidential election of October 31, 2010 in Cote d’Ivoire, former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was ECOWAS Chairman, descended into the fray. He sided with the West in preference for Alassane Quattara. President Jonathan, with a zeal that verged on the catholic, threatened to overthrow President Gbagbo, who was running for a second term. Gbagbo had scored 38 per cent of the votes in the presidential election, compared with Quattara’s 32 per cent on the first ballot. If President Tinubu acted based on ECOWAS protocols and a precedent set by President Jonathan in the Cote d’Ivoire crisis, he would cut for himself, and Nigeria, a quixotic and pathetic picture. He issued an ultimatum which he could not execute. By so doing, he not only put Thomas Hobbes and Nicollo Machiavelli, two Uber thinkers of power, on their heads, he also violated the most pedestrian law of international relations: Never issue a threat you cannot carry out.

Even if President Tinubu is predicating his action on precedent, he must be hanging it on a very weak and languid hook. This is because when there was a coup in the Niger Republic in 1999, in which former President Ibrahim Bare Mainassara was killed, President Olusegun Obasanjo, a soldier’s soldier, did not find recourse in military force. He used diplomacy to ease out the coup leader, Daouda Malam Wanke, and his cohorts. Troubling is the indecent haste with which President Tinubu assumed the chairmanship of ECOWAS. Hardly had he been inaugurated on May 29 than he was elected Chairman of the august body. This followed a session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Bissau, the capital of Guinea Bissau, on Tuesday, July 9. It is intriguing that even before the election, speculations were rife about the prospects of his election in the Nigerian media.

More troubling is that against clarion appeals by stakeholders of all hues for President Tinubu to tread softly, and to find recourse in diplomacy, he had resorted to warmongering and sabre-rattling. Not a few Nigerians tried to impress on the President that Nigeria and Niger share cultural and religious propinquity and that these affinities date back to antiquity. But for colonial boundaries, most of the Northern Emirates and defunct empires extended up to present-day Niger, Cameroon, and Chad. Beyond this, the Niger Republic has always viewed Nigeria as a big brother. It has also stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Nigeria in its moments of travail, such as the fratricidal Nigerian Civil War and the current menace of the Boko Haram insurgency. This is not to add to the fact that, as a quid pro quo, Nigeria supplies the Niger Republic with electricity to prevent its damming the River Niger upstream.

Nigeria’s relationship with the Niger Republic is so intricately webbed, delicate, and storied that it is captured in legend and regaled in songs. The lyrics of one such famous song go thus: Nigeria Da Niger Duk Daya Suke! Meaning: Nigeria And Niger are identical! Compounding the zeal with which President Tinubu wants to undo the coupists in the Niger Republic is the alacrity with which he imposed a raft of sanctions on that impoverished country, including severing its electricity, regardless of the long standing Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between Nigeria and the Niger Republic in respect of the latter refraining from damming the River Niger. President Tinubu’s animus towards the coupists in the Niger Republic is so visceral and so bizarre, especially against all appeals, that not a few stakeholders have begun to conjecture and insinuate an ulterior motive. It is now being alleged that he is allowing himself, wittingly or unwittingly, to serve as a proxy for the United States and France, which seem to be losing out in the superpower rivalry, in that beleaguered country.

It is curious—and indeed baffling—that while Niger Republic was reeling under the scourge of insurgency and alleged bad governance under Bazoum’s administration, the United States and France, which still keep military bases in Niger Republic, were merely concerned with extracting uranium in Arlit and Akokan in the Agadez Region. The Niger Republic is the fourth largest producer of uranium in the world. Its uranium is reputed to be of the highest grade for producing nuclear energy and weapons. In a recent insightful op-ed on eurasia.com, Khaled Abou Zahr, Editor of Alwatan Al Arabi, underlined how France is losing out to Russia and China on its former colonies in West and North Africa. He wrote: “Despite uttering words of regret for colonialism, France continues to lecture, rather than engage in meaningful relationships”.

While critics point to President Tinubu’s vulnerabilities to suggest that he may be a willing lackey of the West, the point needs to be underscored here: that Nigeria faces far more daunting challenges than the Niger Republic. It suffers from worsening and heightened insecurity. And it suffers acutely from the near absence of good governance. Besides, when in 2011, President Jonathan chose to align himself with the West by endorsing Quattara (who is now spurring Tinubu on), insurgency, banditry, and terrorism had not overwhelmed the country. And though the economy was bad, Nigerians were not as asphyxiated as they are now, when they are pleading for space to breathe.

With our vital statistics so grim, with poverty so pervasive, with millions of youths trudging the streets without jobs, with Nigerians being cut down in their numbers by bandits, marauders, and terrorists on a daily basis, with millions of Nigerians going hungry, and with millions of other Nigerians despairing on account of wanton suffering, President Tinubu will do well to focus his sights and devote his energies to these challenges. He will discover, to his eternal delight, that the political preservation, that he desperately seeks, resides in running a good government—a government that delivers dividends expeditiously to millions of Nigerians who are hurting.

Charity, as the time-honoured saying goes, begins at home. It begins in Nigeria. Please, Mr. President, focus on Nigeria like a laser beam. Let the Niger Republic be.

Dazang, former Director of Voter Education at INEC, wrote from Abuja