Tinubu appoints Ugbodaga, 12 others to head tertiary health institutions

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the confirmation of the appointment of Dr Philip Ibukun Ugbodaga as the substantive Medical Director of the newly established National Orthopaedic Hospital in Edo State.

Also approved is the appointment of heads of 12 other Teaching Hospitals and speciality centres across the country.

The appointment was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. Dr George Akume and to take effect from August 1st, 2023 and it “is for an initial period of four (4) years”.

Ugbodaga who is a former Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Edo State branch was earlier appointed the Acting Medical Director of the hospital by the immediate past minister of state for health, Hon. Joseph Ekumankama towards the end of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He is a renowned oral and maxillo-facial surgeon and has previously served as the Medical Director of Central Hospital, Benin City where his patient-centred approach to medical care was celebrated by the civil and human rights community.

He served as Special Assistant, Administration to the immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba and also handled several other portfolios such as Special Assistant on International Cooperation, Special Assistant on Social Development as well as the Special Advisor on Open Government Partnership (OGP) to the Honourable Minister.

He obtained his Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Benin and subsequently trained as a maxillofacial surgeon at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital from 2001-2007 to become a Fellow of the West African College of Surgeons. In 2018, he became a Fellow of the International College of Surgeons.

He was a student’s union activist as student and besides being the Edo State chapter chairman of the NMA, he at a time led the Association of Residents Doctors, UBTH and was also 1st Vice President, National Association of Resident Doctors NARD).

He has worked in different establishments from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) to the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and Central Hospital, Benin City.

As a Civil Society activist, Dr Philip Ugbodaga is the leader of the Coalition to Save Nigeria (CSN), a coalition of human rights and masses-based organizations and has been involved with several community-based organizations to provide free medical services to indigent patients through his NGO, Health Support Initiative (HSI).

He has several awards to his credit and has served in various local, national and international committees including being a member of the Technical Working Group (TWC) for the preparation of the Medium-Term Nigeria National Development Plan (2021-2025) and Nigeria Agenda 2050 where he worked on the thematic area “Health and Nutrition” among others.

A widely-travelled man, Ugbodaga is happily married with three lovely children.

Reacting to the appointment, a renowned reproductive health expert, Prof. Friday Okonofua described Ugbodaga as a performer and a great patriot “he did well when he was CMD of the Central Hospital in Benin. I believe he will do well again”.

Also, a United Kingdom based Orthopaedic Surgeon and former national president of the National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD), Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi in a personal statement released from his base in the UK said “Your knowledge, expertise, and leadership skills will be invaluable in making this new hospital a success.”

He pledged the support of Nigerian orthopaedic surgeons based in the Diaspora to the new medical director in his stated plan to establish high quality and standard patient-focused care when fully operational.