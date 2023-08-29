Tinubu appoints Ogbuku, NDDC MD, Ebie, Board Chairman, others

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Samuel Ogbuku from Bayelsa State as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and Mr. Chiedu Ebie from Delta State as Chairman of the Commission’s Board.

The President also approved the appointment of other members of the Board and management of the NDDC.

A statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ajuri Ngelale in Abuja, Tuesday said the appointments are with immediate effect.

Other members of the new management and Board are Mr. Boma Iyaye from Rivers State, who is appointed as the Executive Director, Finance and Admin,

Mr. Victor Antai, Executive Director, Projects, (Akwa-Ibom), and Ifedayo Abegunde, Executive Director, Corporate Services, (Ondo).

Others are, Senator Dimaro Denyanbofa, Bayelsa State representative, Mr. Abasi Ndikan Nkono, Akwa Ibom State representative, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya, Delta State representative, Chief Tony Okocha, Rivers State representative and Hon Patrick Aisowieren, Edo State representative.

Mr. Kyrian Uchegbu represents Imo State on the Board, Victor Kolade Akinjo, represents Ondo State, Chief Dimgba Eruba, Abia State and Mr. Asu Oku Okang, Cross River State.

The North Central Zone is represented by Hon. Nick Wende, the North East has

Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak, while the North West is represented by Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir.

According to the statement, “The President expects that the new Board and Management team will ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda.”